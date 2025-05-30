TRANS CARE FOR KIDS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HHS’s new review concludes that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors are backed by limited evidence and carry significant risks. New science is also highlighting a notable overlap between gender dysphoria and autism spectrum diagnoses, prompting NHS England to propose mandatory ASD screening for all children referred for gender care. Recent studies show autistic youth frequently exhibit gender-nonconforming behaviors—putting them at risk of misdiagnosis—and Jefferey underscores the now-closed Tavistock clinic’s practice of treating patients as young as three.