Pets in Love





Jan 31, 2024





He cowered in panic, frantically crawled, searching for a hiding place!

The dog panicked and crawled to find a place to hide when humans approached! What happened to this dog?In a quiet corner of a forgotten road, a dog cowered in fear whenever humans approached. His eyes darted around anxiously, and panic set in as he frantically crawled, searching for a hiding place. The chain around his neck rattled, a cruel reminder of his confinement.





The rescue team received a distressing report about a dog chained on the side of the road. When they arrived, the dog appeared normal at first, but as they approached to help, a sudden transformation occurred. Fear consumed him, prompting a desperate attempt to escape. The dog ran, seeking refuge in hidden corners, avoiding contact with anyone who tried to approach.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZvuJn6IZyU