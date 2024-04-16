Firstpost





April 15, 2024





Israel on High Alert, Weighs Response to Iran's Unprecedented Missile Attack | Firstpost America





The decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran has blown up and has left the Middle East on the edge. On Saturday, Iran launched an unprecedented attack with over 300 missiles and drones on Israeli territory. Israel continues to be on high alert as it weighs response to the Iranian assault. Israel has signalled it won't immediately act alone. Israel has pledged it will "exact a price" from Iran in a way and at a time that suits it. Meanwhile, Iran has warned of a much bigger assault on Israel should PM Benjamin Netanyahu decide on a retaliation. Israel's Western allies are urging it to de-escalate the situation. The US has said it won't take part in any counter-offensive against Iranian territory.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXpLJWunkDI