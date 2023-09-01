Lahaina Maui Fires & Directed Energy Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Reese's Latest Report exposes how the devastating Lahaina Maui Hawaii fires show clear conclusive evidence of the abuse of Directed Energy Weapons to pinpoint certain desirable land properties belonging to Hawaiian Kama'aina Locals in Western Maui for incineration, while leaving nearby properties belonging to Billionaires completely intact. Maui is home to one of the two largest USAF Directed Energy Weapons Research Laboratories.