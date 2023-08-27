Taft Community College Welding Program, Visit 8/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was invited to visit/speak to the students at the Taft Community College Welding Department last week. If you're thinking about an option to Trade School - check them out. Here's my visit with Aaron Payne, instructor at Taft College.
*More affordable instruction
*Located in the heart of the oil fields/ag heart of California
*2 year program, you're home at night
*Lower cost of living
*State-of-the-art training facility
*High student-to-instructor ratio
*Welding instructors are working in the real world