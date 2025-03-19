BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BGMCTV P181 Parash 23 P’Kudei (accountings of) Sh’mot/Exodus 38:21 –40:38
BGMCTV P181 Parash 23 P’Kudei (accountings of) Sh’mot/Exodus 38:21 –40:38

Theme & Message – The main focus of this portion of torah is stewardship. The Lord seeks servants who understand their responsibility over those things that the Lord gives to them. The Lord requires that His servants follow His commandments without deviation and without cutting corners. When a servant has completed all that the Lord commanded, there is a great release of power from Heaven as the Lord’s presence is revealed in the midst of the servant’s life. There is great blessing that pours forth from that life into the family and into the community of God.

Sh’mot/ Exodus 40

This chapter contains the order for setting up the tabernacle, and placing the furniture of it where it was the will of God it should be put, Exo_40:1 and for the anointing it, and all its vessels, and also Aaron and his sons, Exo_40:9 all which were accordingly done, the tabernacle was reared up, and everything was put in its proper place, Exo_40:16 upon which a cloud covered the tent, and the glory of the Lord filled the tabernacle, so that Moses could not enter; which cloud afterwards was a direction in their journeys, by night and by day, Exo_40:34.


www.BGMCTV.org

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
