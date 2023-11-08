Memory Systems: History, Mechanics & Diet Hacking 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, I discuss the historical origins of trained memory systems and four common types of memory that science recognizes and reveal four association techniques to force original awareness. In the lifehacking section, I share seven foods essential to sharpening memory.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/170-hacking-memory