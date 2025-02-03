BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DMO KNIVES **GUARANTEED FOR LIFE** HANDMADE IN FAYETTEVILLE, AR.
DMO KNIVES

**GUARANTEED FOR LIFE**

HANDMADE IN FAYETTEVILLE, AR.

BUILT TO LAST... NO QUESTIONS ASKED.

The Dead Moose Ops (DMO) brand began over ten years ago, but the vision of the Master Craftsman began long before that.

DMO Knives heavy, beefy and sturdy knives and when it might be one the best out there. Made with exotic handle materials, steels and finishes. People can’t stop talking about the quality and sharpness of the blades, and the customized Cerakote designs were the icing on the cake.

The Ultimate Survival Knife. At DMO knives we strive hard to make more than a knife but a hand tool that will work in any environment and never let the operator down.

All DMO Hand Forged knives come with a Lifetime Guarantee. Our handmade knives are made with the best quality steel.

DMO Knives is the place to find special edition, small batch, or one-of-a-kind knives.

 

knivesdmolonestarnews
