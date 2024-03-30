THE RED HEIFER 🇮🇱🐮 SCENARIO

🇮🇱🐮 Israel is playing a very dangerous game and most of Israel's supporters are oblivious to it.





WAKE UP.





What was the sacrifice of the red heifer in the Bible?

Hebrew Bible [hopefully, this will serve as a quick primer for an0maly - VfB keeps his promises 😁] - the following was captured from Google; using it as a time capsule





The red heifer offering instructions are described in Numbers 19. The children of Israel were commanded to obtain "a red heifer without spot, wherein is no blemish, and upon which never came yoke". The heifer is then to be slaughtered and burned outside of the camp.





Source: https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1773700795201966410





Thumbnail: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1998/07/20/forcing-the-end





Just the tip, goyimzes:





In the spring of 1989, a Pentecostal preacher named Clyde Lott was thumbing through the Bible, looking up all the references to cows. This wasn’t so odd, given that Lott is one of the leading cattle breeders in the Southeast. At the time, he specialized in raising show cattle for youngsters involved in 4-H clubs and the Future Farmers of America. His office, in Canton, Mississippi, contains many ribbons, plaques, and trophies, including awards for two national championships in judging and showmanship. As it happens, the Old Testament is full of references to cows and cattle; it is, after all, a history of an agricultural people. When Lott turned to Numbers 19, he read one of the many conversations that God had with Moses and his brother Aaron as they led the Jews through the desert toward the Promised Land. “Speak unto the children of Israel,” the Lord commanded, “that they bring thee a red heifer without spot, wherein is no blemish, and upon which never came a yoke.” The cow will be given to a priest to slay, the Lord continued, and burned on a pyre of cedar, hyssop, and a strand of scarlet thread. Then the ashes of the heifer will be mixed with water and used to purify those who have been exposed to death. Anyone who fails to be purified “shall be cut off from among the congregation, because he hath defiled the sanctuary of the Lord.”





Let's confirm the text using Christianity.com: https://www.christianity.com/bible/commentary/matthew-henry-concise/numbers/19





Chapter Contents

The ashes of a heifer. (1-10) Used to purify the unclean. (11-22)





Commentary on Numbers 19:1-10

(Read Numbers 19:1-10)





The heifer was to be wholly burned. This typified the painful sufferings of our Lord Jesus, both in soul and body, as a sacrifice made by fire, to satisfy God's justice for man's sin. These ashes are said to be laid up as a purification for sin, because, though they were only to purify from ceremonial uncleanness, yet they were a type of that purification for sin which our Lord Jesus made by his death. The blood of Christ is laid up for us in the word and sacraments, as a fountain of merit, to which by faith we may have constant recourse, for cleansing our consciences.





Commentary on Numbers 19:11-22

(Read Numbers 19:11-22)





Why did the law make a corpse a defiling thing? Because death is the wages of sin, which entered into the world by it, and reigns by the power of it. The law could not conquer death, nor abolish it, as the gospel does, by bringing life and immortality to light, and so introducing a better hope. As the ashes of the heifer signified the merit of Christ, so the running water signified the power and grace of the blessed Spirit, who is compared to rivers of living water; and it is by his work that the righteousness of Christ is applied to us for our cleansing. Those who promise themselves benefit by the righteousness of Christ, while they submit not to the grace and influence of the Holy Spirit, do but deceive themselves; we cannot be purified by the ashes, otherwise than in the running water. What use could there be in these appointments, if they do not refer to the doctrines concerning the sacrifice of Christ? But comparing them with the New Testament, the knowledge to be got from them is evident. The true state of fallen man is shown in these institutions. Here we learn the defiling nature of sin, and are warned to avoid evil communications.





Problem is...He no longer recognizes sacrifices...but we all know apollyon just LOOOOOOOVES baby blood 👶🩸