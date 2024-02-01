Rob Schmitt: White House & DOJ 'coordinating an unprecedented legal assault' on Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEWSMAX | Rob Schmitt: White House and DOJ 'coordinating an unprecedented legal assault' on Trump. Rob Schmitt comments on the latest actions by the DOJ against Democrats, how they are hiding their true motive and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight".
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.