BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #15
TheREDWords
The vast difference between natural and demonic events are contrasted in Revelation, chapter 9 when God gives the keys of hell to Satan and he releases two demonic armies who torture and kill anyone who is not sealed with the mark of the Living God. It gets so bad, that after the sixth Trumpet Judgement, half the world's population is dead.

Transcripts are available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page, then click the TRANSCRIPTS button.

