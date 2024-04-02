What Did Jesus Do in the Tomb and What hell Did He Descend to? Explaining the Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on March 30, 2024
The Apostles Creed states that Jesus "Descended into hell." What does that mean? Was it the hell of the damned or some other place? And what did he do when he came? What was the purpose of his visit and whom did he encounter? Fr. Chris Alar shows you what the Church has taught on this matter for centuries.
