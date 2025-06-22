BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ABOUT TIME! Shahed-136 infiltrating Israeli skies to strucks hard Beit She'an
The Prisoner
366 views • 3 months ago

The journey of an Iranian drone Shahed 136, penetrated all advanced US and Israeli defense lines, evaded pursuing helicopters, and crashed hard into its target, a house in Beit She'an in eastern Israel, early this morning, June 21. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had launched the 18th wave of Operation "Promise of Truth 3," and the kamikaze Shahed was the first to respond, flying over Syria as if air defenses did not exist, entering deep into occupied territory, and causing severe damage. Although Shahed was rarely used before, it has now become a major problem for Israel, representing a new type of threat that its air defenses are not prepared for. The Shahed flies low and is invisible, often attacking from unexpected directions. Israeli response so far has been limited, with Apache attack helicopter, went on a chase to intercept Shahed worth $30,000, or by limited use of expensive air defense missiles, with $700,000 AIM-9X missile. This is reminiscent of the mistakes of the first months of the war in Ukraine, when drones were shot down using expensive systems.

In practice, this means that Iran is testing the capabilities of all the enemy's fragile air defense lines, and Shahed with its characteristic voice, with all its might crashes into the target with high precision. This marks a bold message from Tehran directly, and there is no mistake, it looks like a planned assassination of an Israeli military officer in a house position. So far there has been no full confirmation from Iranian side, but as usual Israeli media began to shout that the drone hit a civilian housing complex in Beit She'an. Israeli rescue teams arrived at the scene of the explosion, began to put out the fire, and evacuate what should have been evacuated. A week after deliberately starting a war on Iran, Israeli air defenses are no longer able to deal with Iranian drones, at least not with 100% effectiveness. If necessary, Iran may well start using a swarm of Shaheds, 50 to 100 drones at one time!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
shahed-136iranian dronesbeit shean
