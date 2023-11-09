NAKIVO Review (2023): Pricing, Pros & Cons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NAKIVO Backup & Replication is a data protection solution for virtual, physical, cloud, and SaaS environments that provides reliable backup, granular recovery, and disaster recovery orchestration.
The NAKIVO solution protects VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Amazon EC2, Windows and Linux physical machines, VMware Cloud Director, file shares/NAS, Oracle Database, and Microsoft 365.