Haley Joel Osment hurled Jewish slurs at cops in newly released body cam footage from his arrest for alleged public intoxication.





“I’ve been kidnapped by a f–king Nazi,” the “Sixth Sense” star can be heard saying while in the back of a cop car, according to footage obtained by The Post.





He also called the officer a Jewish slur.





Read more at https://pagesix.com/2025/04/17/celebrity-news/haley-joel-osment-yells-jewish-slurs-struggles-with-police-in-arrest-video/





#haleyjoelosment #arrest #police #bodycam





Page Six is your source for celebrity news, gossip, entertainment, pop culture, photos, video and more.





Catch the latest news and gossip here:

https://pagesix.com/

Follow us on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pagesix/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/PageSix

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pagesix/





Check out We Hear, our Page Six podcast!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/we-hear/id1479076951

https://open.spotify.com/show/4A4v65sX7nIHpEtrYnInDm





And Page Six Style has the latest news on celebrity style including fashion trends, red carpet photos, and beauty tips.





Catch the latest news here: https://pagesix.com/style/

Follow us on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pagesix/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/PageSix





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AGaD1IUet8w