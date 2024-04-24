Russia’s Hidden World of SSPs, Psi-Corps and ET Alliances

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
April 22, 2024
On May 4th Dr. Michael Salla will be hosting another mind expanding webinar. this one is on Russia's secret space program, elusive psi-corps and ET Alliances. This is a short trailer to introduce you to the origins, history, and capabilities of Russia’s SSP and what it means today for coming events.
More info available at: https://exopolitics.org/russias-secret-space-program-enigmatic-psi-corps-its-non-human-connection/
To Register: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAPutgFCqfs