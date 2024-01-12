Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 12, 2023 - WE ARE AT WAR - US & UK bomb Yemen, major ESCALATION will commence

- US-UK bombing of Yemen and Israel-Palestine conflict. (0:00)

- Israel's alleged genocide and war crimes in Gaza. (19:43)

- AI, ETFs, pandemics, and war. (35:45)

- Power grid reliability during winter storms. (41:17)

- Election fraud and ballot access. (48:03)

- Religion, politics, and the manipulation of Christianity in the US. (1:01:09)

- Political manipulation and loss of black vote. (1:06:26)

- Immigration, work ethic, and political exploitation. (1:11:03)

- Insider trading and unfair competition in the business world. (1:21:48)

- Solving problems and creating solutions. (1:28:13)





