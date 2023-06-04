Revealed! The Messiah's Ministry - Exactly When & How Long Was It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exactly when was the ministry of Jesus, the Messiah? How long was it? Many people assume they know the answers to these questions. But is what they believe correct? In this presentation we examine multiple evidences within the Biblical text and determine if tradition has it right. Or has scholarship missed some very important information that has now been revealed.