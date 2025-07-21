21 CHILDREN REMOVED FROM ARCADIA HOME 🤨 IN BIZARRE SURROGACY CASE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Surrogate moms from Texas to Florida thought they were carrying a baby for an Arcadia couple struggling to have a second child due to infertility. Then, the women discovered they were all surrogates for the same couple, some at the same time, with the babies now in foster care. KTLA's Lauren Lyster reports. July 15, 2025.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmfmKaPWMq4
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a0w6ew