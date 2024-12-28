The Invasion of the Al-Ain Camp





The Zionist occupation forces stormed the Al-Ain camp west of Nablus amidst heavy gunfire, and arrested three young men, one of whom was injured during the attempt to arrest him. They also caused destruction and damage to the belongings of the homes that were stormed.

The series of assaults on Palestinians continues.

Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Ain refugee camp west of Nablus city, arresting three young men, including Ahmad Abu Shahada, who was injured by the soldiers' gunfire. Additionally, several homes in the camp were vandalized Interview: Naama Mabrouk, owner of a damaged house

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 25/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video