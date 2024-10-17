© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Frustration, Wendy Bell: Out Fox'd, AP4Liberty: Contentious, Dan Bongino: Implodes | EP1354 - Highlights Begin 10/17/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5j1g2l-ep1354.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Doug In Exile 10/17 - They Can't Hide Their Frustration
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gl4lp/?pub=2trvx
Wendy Bell Radio 10/17 - Out Fox'd
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gqxze/?pub=2trvx
AP4Liberty 10/17 - Kamala Harris' Contentious Fox News Interview
https://rumble.com/embed/v5grb0z/?pub=2trvx
Dan Bongino 10/17 - Kamala Implodes During Live Fox Interview (Ep. 2352)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5grq2t/?pub=2trvx
