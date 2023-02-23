Russian Security Chief Hosts Top CCP Diplomat | The New American TV

China’s foreign affairs director meets with Russia’s security chief as CCP head preps for a visit to Moscow.





Chinese fentanyl is feeding the U.S. opioid crisis.





The European Central Bank meets to establish a central bank digital currency.





Kamala Harris claims that the Biden Administration has lowered energy bills, while the Consumer Price Index records record hikes.





Georgia grand jury foreman Emily Kohrs raises eyebrows with her strange behavior as well as telling hints about the panel’s recommendations. Rebecca Terrell https://thenewamerican.com/editor/rebecca-terrell/ and Daniel Natal https://thenewamerican.com/video/natal/ discuss these and other headlines.





Later in the program, CEO emeritus of The John Birch Society, Art Thompson, joins Rebecca to discuss his new book, “Property Rights: As Sacred As the Laws of God.” https://shopjbs.org/





Legislative consultants Christian Gomez https://thenewamerican.com/editor/christian-gomez/ and Peter Rykowski fill us in on important upcoming nullification matters in various states such as Texas, https://jbs.org/alert/support-the-texas-sovereignty-act-hb-384-sb-313/, Tennessee https://jbs.org/alert/restore-tennessee-sovereignty/, and South Carolina, where legislators are creating formal processes for nullifying unconstitutional federal actions.





Rounding out the program, The New American executive senior editor Steve Bonta takes us back to basics with a presentation about natural law.





The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern





