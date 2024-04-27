FAT CONGRESSMAN KILLED BY FATNESS AND VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apr 25, 2024
New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Dead At 65. The Democrat had suffered a cardiac episode earlier this month. Rest in peace.
Morbidity and mortality associated with obesity
"Obesity and its repercussions constitute an important source of morbidity, impaired quality of life and its complications can have a major bearing on life expectancy."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5401682/
Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. @RepDonaldPayne
"I got my booster shot. I am amongst those over 65 years and with a pre-existing health condition. The FDA and CDC recommended that starting at least six months after your 2nd Pfizer shot, you can get your booster shot. This is the best way to obtain protection!! #gettheVaccine"
1:00 PM · Oct 14, 2021
https://twitter.com/RepDonaldPayne/status/1448740441357275138
