FAT CONGRESSMAN KILLED BY FATNESS AND VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Apr 25, 2024





New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr. Dead At 65. The Democrat had suffered a cardiac episode earlier this month. Rest in peace.





Morbidity and mortality associated with obesity

"Obesity and its repercussions constitute an important source of morbidity, impaired quality of life and its complications can have a major bearing on life expectancy."

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5401682/





Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. @RepDonaldPayne

"I got my booster shot. I am amongst those over 65 years and with a pre-existing health condition. The FDA and CDC recommended that starting at least six months after your 2nd Pfizer shot, you can get your booster shot. This is the best way to obtain protection!! #gettheVaccine"

1:00 PM · Oct 14, 2021

https://twitter.com/RepDonaldPayne/status/1448740441357275138





Artie Shaw - Beguin The Beguine ( Cole Porter )

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=cCYGyg1H56s





