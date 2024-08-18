BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Everyone Believes in God
godsay
godsay
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 9 months ago

As we observe and ponder this universe we exist in, it is only natural to wonder how it got here, and if perhaps there are other beings of consciousness possibly even greater than humankind. Are they the reason we are here? Did they create and seed this planet with life? As we continue in this quest for revelation, how often do we repeatedly find the clues of new discovery and reality that were already seen and known in part, but simply far beyond our understanding, before? Isn't that, in fact, the very nature of gaining understanding, as we seek and experience new epiphanies with what was once unknown or obscure, now the new obvious?..

Keywords
biblegodcreationalienstruthscripturehigher powergods wordbelieving in god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy