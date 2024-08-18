Everyone Believes in God

As we observe and ponder this universe we exist in, it is only natural to wonder how it got here, and if perhaps there are other beings of consciousness possibly even greater than humankind. Are they the reason we are here? Did they create and seed this planet with life? As we continue in this quest for revelation, how often do we repeatedly find the clues of new discovery and reality that were already seen and known in part, but simply far beyond our understanding, before? Isn't that, in fact, the very nature of gaining understanding, as we seek and experience new epiphanies with what was once unknown or obscure, now the new obvious?..

