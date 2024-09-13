The Nightly Rant podcast: The life of a call centers CEO with Richard Blank! TNR456









Michael Mahony opens the show talking about calls from unknown random numbers trying to scam him.





Today’s guest is Richard Blank. Mike introduces him, who is the chief executive officer for CCC, a call center in San Jose, Costa Rica.





https://youtu.be/1G5PoTpeKa4?si=R-NT7sDXCgQk8CEg













Richard and Mike discuss how Richard got into the call center profession.





Richard talks about the difference between illegitimate call centers and legitimate call centers. This leads to Mike discussing the scammers that social media managers and virtual assistant’s come across. The conversation of how to detect scammers is approached.





Next topic of conversation is about telemarketers, call centers off-shore and unethical companies.





Torya asks Richard what his ‘big red is’ and what is his biggest frustration.





What IS The Nightly Rant?

It is a show that examines social settings and presents them from an extremely unique perspective. It is the insane conversations of Mike and Torya (your hosts) revealed. It is the flagship show for Yogi's Podcast Network!





Nothing is off limits on The Nightly Rant. The crew has discussed their neighbors, people who travel on the Los Angeles Metro trains, friends, soccer parents, criminals and their zoo.





The Nightly Rant is pure comedy that isn't intended to be funny, but you will quickly discover that everyday life is funny.









Advanced telemarketing strategy, conflict management, interpersonal soft skills, customer support, rhetoric, gamification, pinball machines, employee motivation, tell signs through phonetic micro expression reading, the pros and cons of A.I and finally, The Famous Buffer-Boomerang Technique





Richard’s vision quest journey is filled with twists and turns. At 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers over two decades.





Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain.





A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, entered into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business along side other famous alumni. Paying it forward to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.





Costa Rica’s Call Center (CCC) is a state of the art BPO telemarketing outsource company located in the capital city of San Jose, Costa Rica. Our main focus has been, and will always be to personally train each and every Central America call center agent so that we may offer the highest quality of outbound and inbound telemarketing solutions and bilingual customer service to small and medium sized international companies, entrepreneurs as well as fortune 500 companies.





https://costaricascallcenter.com/en/outbound-bpo-campaigns/





