Jul 6, 2025 The Corbett Report Podcast
TRANSCRIPT AND LINKS: https://corbettreport.com/fakenews8/
Aaaaaaand now, from the subterranean depths of a conspiracy realist’s worst fever dream come to life, it’s the 8th Annual Fake News Awards? What crimes against humanity did the mockingbird repeaters of the dinosaur media manage to whitewash last year? And what disgusting dissembler of deceptive disinformation will walk away with the biggest dishonour of them all, the Fakest Story of the Year? Find out in this year’s Fake News Awards!