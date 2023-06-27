© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Route 91: Uncovering The Cover Up
One of the most censored documentaries of all time, Mindy Robinson exposes what really happened on October 1, 2017, at the Route 91 country music concert in Las Vegas, when 58 people were murdered in one of the largest mass killings in American history
Watch the documentary to find out all the things they’ve covered up about this tragedy that they don’t want you to know about...
https://rumble.com/v2amjbu-route-91-uncovering-the-cover-up.html