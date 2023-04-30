BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Zion Assembly - 4/30/23 -Brother's Keeper
24 views • 04/30/2023

There was a term we used when I was growing up: “my brother’s keeper.” It’s been a while since I was a little boy, yet I remember what we meant by that term back in the “old” days. Thinking about this term now makes me wonder...what does being “my brother’s keeper” look like today in our 21st-century society? Has this Bible verse's meaning changed? Or have how we apply the meaning changed? Let’s consider these questions and more as we look at this story in Scripture.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 4/30/23

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.

fatherdeathholy spiritjesusnew testamentwaterresponsibilityhopekilledfaultsonjealousyexpelledcainbaptizedrick wilesabeldoclords suppersacramentnew zion assemblyraymond burkhartpresbyterburdensbrothers keeper
