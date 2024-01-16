Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IN FULL ICJ lawyer Adila Hassim “The level of killing is so extensive (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
14 views
Published a month ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Islam Channel at:-

https://youtu.be/sKYOwlmuFLg?si=uJ2p1iUTv7DKYlOS

Jan 11, 2024 #icj #israel #southafrica

Watch counsel and advocate for South Africa Adila Hassim SC's presentation to the International Court of Justice during this morning's ICJ public hearing at The Hague.


Fund honest independent Muslim journalism: https://support.islamchannel.tv.


#news #adilahassim #southafrica #icj #gaza #palestine #israel #thehague


SUBSCRIBE ► https://rb.gy/fj9rd1


Watch your favourite Islam Channel shows on-demand:

http://www.islamchannel.tv


Stay up to date on our social media channels:

►TWITTER:


https://twitter.com/islamchannel

►FACEBOOK:


https://www.facebook.com/islamchanneluk

►INSTAGRAM:


https://www.instagram.com/islamchannel

Transcript available on YouTube page


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket