© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️If US makes a mistake on Iran’s nuclear issue, we will be FORCED to move towards nuclear weapons — advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Larijani
Adding:
Iran lodges UN complaint over Trump’s ‘reckless, belligerent’ statements
Threatens swift retaliation against ‘any act of aggression by US or Israeli’
Adding:
Iran has issued an official warning to Washington against any aggression amid rising regional tensions - PressTV
Adding, another interesting post just found on social media:
Allies BLOCK Trump bombing Iran — AZ Intel
Saudi, Kuwait and Qatar 'secretly tell Tehran' won't let Pentagon use air bases