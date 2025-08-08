CANCER - The Magic Pill Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:26- What are your thoughts on activated charcoal?

00:01:14- What about low-dose chemo?

00:03:42- What are your thoughts on Monoclonal Antibodies?

00:05:01- Can DNA/RNA damage that has been exposed to ionizing radiation (like CT scan & stress test) be fixed?

00:07:06- What about using nicotine, baking soda, etc.?