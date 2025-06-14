Iran Air Defenses are actively engaging targets across Iran as Israel launches a massive attack on the country

Air Defenses are actively engaging targets across Iran as Israel launches a massive attack on the country.

Iran’s air defense systems are active across at least seven provinces, according to reports from Tasnim.

The Israeli attack on the airbase in Tabriz was fully repelled, according to Iranian sources.

Adding: Israel is expecting extensive ballistic missile strikes from Iran in the coming hours.

Iranian President Pezeshkian said that Israel would not have dared to attack without US approval.

"The Americans have always emphasized during the negotiations that the Zionist regime will not commit any aggression without their agreement and permission. Therefore, it is obvious that the current attacks are also carried out with the coordination and approval of the United States. And if they want, they can put this regime in its place," the Iranian president said.