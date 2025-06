PROOF DEADLY COVID VAX CAUSES HEART ATTACKS!

IT'S SAD HOW BILLIONS OF HUMANS ERE SUCKERED INTO GETTING THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES. THE DUG CORPS AND POLITICIANS SHOULD BE ARRESTED FOR HIGH TREASON CONNING HUMANS INTO BEING INJECTED WITH DEADLY VACCINES THT WERE NEVER TESTED. STUPID PEOPLE NEVER DID REAL RESEARCH TO SEE IF THEY WERE SAFE. NOW COUNTLESS PEOPLE ARE HAVING HERT ATTACKS AND DROPPING DEAD BECAUSE OF IT. THOSE WHO WERE SUCKERED BETTER DROP TO THEIR KNEES AND SK ALMIGHTY GOD TO PROTCT THEM. YOU BETTER ALSO GET ARMED AND PREP BECAUSE WE'RE NOW IN THE TRIBULATION. WHAT'S COMING WILL BE FAR MORE EVIL. THE OCCULT ELITE WILL UE WW-3 IF THEIR GOAL OF MURDERING ALL BUT 500 MILLION HUMANS ISN'T MET BY 2025. SADLY THOUGH, THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE WON'T WAKEUP UNTIL SHEER EVIL IS BUSTING DOWN THEIR DOOR AT 3AM. THE BIBLE WARNS THIS WILL BE THE WORST TIME SINCE HUMNS WERE PLACED ON EARTH. IT'S TIME YOU WKEUP BECAUSE SATAN AND HIS DEMONS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF US NOW...