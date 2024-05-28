Palestinians inspect damage after Israeli air strikes hit tent area in Rafah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“I say it again, there is no safe zone left.”
Survivors inspected the damage caused by Israeli forces targeting an area for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in Gaza on Sunday. Survivors at the scene say there were a lot of casualties, including women and children, and highlighted how zones previously designated as safe by Israel are still targeted by attacks.
According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 45 people were killed in the overnight attack on Rafah.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net