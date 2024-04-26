An Intentional Special: Freedom 96.9 - "Oklahoma's Health Sovereignty"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jake Merrick interviews Mic about SB426 and HB1042 that are designed to protect Oklahoma's health sovereignty against the WHO, WEF and UN any jurisdiction in our state. Follow us at MicMeow.com!
