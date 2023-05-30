BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
STOP THE TREATY: Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Grave Warning Against WHO’s Looming Health Dictatorship
325 views • 05/30/2023

STOP THE TREATY: Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Grave Warning Against WHO’s Looming Health Dictatorship“The WHO... are seeking to get lots of countries to sign up to an amended International Health Regulations and a new Treaty,” informed former Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon.

“I have a few problems with this,” he expressed. “If you centralize in a novel situation, you won’t get an optimum outcome. Worse, you won’t even know what optimum is.”

If the WHO gets its way, “that’s the end of democracy in relation to health,” Dr. Yeadon attested. “So, if they decide you’ve to be locked down or you’ve to be injected — remember, in the slave system of digital ID and cash for CBDC, if the WHO decides it, it will just happen.”

#ExitTheWHO

Watch the full episode with doctors Mike Yeadon and Jessica Rose on #CHDTV:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/how-cbdcs-will-affect-you-with-michael-yeadon-phd/

Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com

Discover what Pfizer & the FDA wanted to hide for 75 years: https://bit.ly/PfizerBook

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
