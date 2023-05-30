© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
STOP THE TREATY: Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues Grave Warning Against WHO’s Looming Health Dictatorship“The WHO... are seeking to get lots of countries to sign up to an amended International Health Regulations and a new Treaty,” informed former Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon.
“I have a few problems with this,” he expressed. “If you centralize in a novel situation, you won’t get an optimum outcome. Worse, you won’t even know what optimum is.”
If the WHO gets its way, “that’s the end of democracy in relation to health,” Dr. Yeadon attested. “So, if they decide you’ve to be locked down or you’ve to be injected — remember, in the slave system of digital ID and cash for CBDC, if the WHO decides it, it will just happen.”
#ExitTheWHO
Watch the full episode with doctors Mike Yeadon and Jessica Rose on #CHDTV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/how-cbdcs-will-affect-you-with-michael-yeadon-phd/
Read my articles: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
Discover what Pfizer & the FDA wanted to hide for 75 years: https://bit.ly/PfizerBook