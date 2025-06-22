🎯Shorts Chile Declares War on Crime! 🇨🇱 National Pact Unites the Country 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chile’s president has announced a national pact uniting the government, opposition, and civil society to fight rising crime. The plan includes major investments in technology, community policing, and justice system reform. Could this become a model for other countries? 🔎🌍
