© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carnage Strikes Rafah after jEEWs Bomb Home Killing Men, Women, Children and Injuring Many More
- The moment a home was bombed by Israeli warplanes in Rafah city, southern Gaza, last night.
- A number of Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike that bombed a home in Rafah, southern Gaza.
- Six Palestinians were killed, including women and children, after the bombing of a home in Rafah.
- A father bids farewell to his only daughter who was killed by an Israeli bombardment in Rafah.
- A mother bids farewell to her son who was killed by an Israeli air strike in Rafah.
- Palestinians bid farewell to their relatives who were killed by Israeli air strikes in Rafah.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, airstrike, Rafah, Gaza, Israel, Jews, bombing, residential home, dead, killed, murdered, attacked, martyred, IDF, IOF, IGF, massacre, carnage, atrocity,