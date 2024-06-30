Breaking Negative Soul Ties - Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Confession is not enough. If we find ourselves committing recurring sins, we may have opened a portal in our past to allow the spirits of lust, greed, anger, envy, addiction, etc. into our present life. Things such as drugs, sex, lying, etc. can be those portals from the past that we need to renounce and close today in order to not lose our soul. And anytime we did those things with another person, we formed a soul tie. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what soul ties are and how to break them.





