The Book of Revelation - Part 8 - "The Message to the Church in Sardis" - Expository Reading
Point Of View
Point Of View
131 followers
0
12 views • 7 months ago

Revelation 3:1-6 NLT

"Write this letter to the angel of the church in Sardis. This is the message from the one who has the sevenfold Spirit of God and the seven stars: "I know all the things you do, and that you have a reputation for being alive-but you are dead. [2] Wake up! Strengthen what little remains, for even what is left is almost dead. I find that your actions do not meet the requirements of my God. [3] Go back to what you heard and believed at first; hold to it firmly. Repent and turn to me again. If you don't wake up, I will come to you suddenly, as unexpected as a thief. [4] "Yet there are some in the church in Sardis who have not soiled their clothes with evil. They will walk with me in white, for they are worthy. [5] All who are victorious will be clothed in white. I will never erase their names from the Book of Life, but I will announce before my Father and his angels that they are mine. [6] "Anyone with ears to hear must listen to the Spirit and understand what he is saying to the churches.

holy spiritholy biblerevelationgod the fatherjesus the son
