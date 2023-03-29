© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz to Mayorkas: "...if you had integrity, you would resign." - @tedcruz
@SecMayorkas has not only failed miserably in securing our border, but he has blatantly ignored his duties and intentionally made the immigration crisis worse. If he won't resign, the House should #ImpeachMayorkas.
Cruz nailed this one!💪🇺🇸 #ImpeachMayorkas
