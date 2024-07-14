BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dead Shooter on Rooftop approx 400' from Trump Rally Stage at Butler, PA - Shooter Identified
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
458 views • 10 months ago

I'm sharing this video, from YouTube, from 'Diario AS'.

Cynthia... I want to add I saw a photo with a ladder up to the roof of this building img.

Why did it take so long for the SS to shoot??? and staling with warnings about someone on the roof with a rifle???

This video was originally Titled:

SUSPECTED TREATH NEUTALIZED by SECRET SERVICE at TRUMP RALLY BODY SEEN on rooftop UNCONFIRMED

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kffj_KQwVuQ&ab_channel=DiarioAS

The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, sources told The Post.

Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pa., squeezed off shots — one of which grazed Trump in the ear — at an outdoor rally in Butler, just outside Pittsburgh.

Sources said Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.

https://nypost.com/2024/07/13/us-news/thomas-matthew-crooks-idd-as-gunman-who-shot-trump-during-pa-rally/

previous added:

From NY Post, it was approx.400 feet from stage is where shooter was.

The gunman has not yet been identified because it appears he wasn’t carrying identification on him, sources said. Updated above. 

An AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene, sources told the Associated Press.

At least one attendee is also dead, a local prosecutor said. Two spectators were critically injured, Secret Service said.

Bystander footage captured in the aftermath of the gunfire shows what appears to be a deceased man in light-colored military fatigues splayed out on a rooftop a few hundred feet from the rally stage.



