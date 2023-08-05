JUST IN: Hunter busted attempting to sell US energy assets to China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔌Hunter tried to sell US energy assets to China🔌He even helped facilitate the sale of a cobalt mine to China
What has Joe’s energy policy been? Solar panels & electric batteries–which benefits China. Who does that benefit?? THE CHINESE.
The American people are being set up while the Bidens get rich.
