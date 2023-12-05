Andrew Bridgen on the M.O.A.R. Data

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are joined by Australia's Dr Paul Oosterhuis (https://twitter.com/dragonfishy) and Winston Smith to analyse this initial M.O.A.R data on New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.Show more
FSMB (Federation of State Medical Boards) interview from 2022 here - https://rumble.com/v1lbjvd-the-dark-truth-of-americas-federation-of-state-medical-boards.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion