339) Apocalipse Zumbi Transhumanista - A doença X (xenomorfo)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
162 views • 02/22/2024

Créditos ao canal nonvaxer420 , Fev. 21, 2024.

Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange! https://rumble.com/v4ev69x-february-21-2024.html

A doença X, X de xenomorfo, consequência das tecnologias emergentes e em evolução.

Fev. 18, 2024 | (2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors: https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html

ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse: https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html

The "CORONA-VIRUS" (COVID-AI-19) A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks Linking Humans to The Sentient World Simulation #Bioconvergence: https://rumble.com/v4f658o-february-23-2024.html


Mais:

313) Metagenómica e Xenomorfos (biologia sintética) : https://www.brighteon.com/f31f0f2a-0189-4855-a560-668f690dbcc7

Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs: https://www.brighteon.com/49393cad-37f0-4c8e-829f-21759e5e37bd

330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4

326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

cryptocdbceugeniabiologia sinteticahumanos-aumentadoscidades cognitivascidades inteligentesreconhecimentopadroespattern recognition practiceendossimbiontemacrogenomicasinal biologicometamorfogenese
