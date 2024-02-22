339) Apocalipse Zumbi Transhumanista - A doença X (xenomorfo)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Créditos ao canal nonvaxer420 , Fev. 21, 2024.
Genetically engineered Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria acting as receiver - Engineering Yeast Cells to Facilitate Information Exchange! https://rumble.com/v4ev69x-february-21-2024.html
A doença X, X de xenomorfo, consequência das tecnologias emergentes e em evolução.
Fev. 18, 2024 | (2020) PANACEA: Remotely controlling cells wirelessly with Your mobile phone, Implantable bioelectronic devices Including engineered Ecoli/Bacteria fluorescent bionanosensors: https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse: https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html
The "CORONA-VIRUS" (COVID-AI-19) A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks Linking Humans to The Sentient World Simulation #Bioconvergence: https://rumble.com/v4f658o-february-23-2024.html
313) Metagenómica e Xenomorfos (biologia sintética) : https://www.brighteon.com/f31f0f2a-0189-4855-a560-668f690dbcc7
Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks
338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs: https://www.brighteon.com/49393cad-37f0-4c8e-829f-21759e5e37bd
330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4
326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb
