https://gettr.com/post/p2b071t14af
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: Sun Lijun secretly met with Pras Michel in New York; FBI agents had been watching him all the way, but he believed his counter-surveillance skills were excellent, how stupid and ignorant he was
#SunLijun #CCPlawenforcementinUS #PrasMichel
3/8/2023 文贵直播：孙力军在纽约和普拉斯·米歇尔秘密接头，联邦探员全程监视，他以为自己的反侦察能力能瞒天过海，真是愚蠢无知
#孙力军 #中共国美国执法 #普拉斯米歇尔