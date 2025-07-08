© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State probably DESTROYED Epstein files — ex-CIA officer
💬 “So now we're supposed to believe that everybody's telling the truth, that there were no files, no dossiers? I’m sorry, I just don’t buy it because I know how these people operate,” former CIA officer John Kiriakou told Fox News.
Do you really believe it?
Adding, Church and State... there will be more Zionist Christians spewing their misconception in churches and TV:
Religion and politics — back together in America?
The IRS now allows churches to endorse political candidates from the pulpit without losing tax-exempt status
Source: NY Times