Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Explosion in Jenin, West Bank Kills Several IDF Soldiers - Yesterday evening
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
82 views
Published 2 months ago

💥 Explosion in Jenin, West Bank kills several IDF soldiers.

Yesterday evening.

Cynthia... Adding... found a better or updated description for this video:

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publish footage of an IED explosion on an Israeli car in Jenin, as a result of which one soldier was killed and three were injured

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket