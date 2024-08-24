"This is the SCARIEST part of America's Economy" US Dollar Collapse Coming | w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Democratic National Convention kicks off today in Chicago and Kamala Harris is trying to pretend that she's had nothing to do with Bidenomics... which has skyrocketed inflation, driven prices up over 20% for almost everything in our lives. A new report says American's savings accounts are gone and they're drowning in Credit Card debt. Grab your free DeDollarization report right here: https://learredacted.com