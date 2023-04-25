President Trump tells Greg Kelly his thoughts on Fox & Tucker Carlson parting ways

TRUMP COMMENTS ON TUCKER: ‘45’ tells Greg Kelly his thoughts on Fox News and Tucker Carlson parting ways.

“So, Tucker Carlson was sitting here two weeks ago interviewing you,” Kelly said, referring to the softball interview Carlson conducted with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “He’s gone. What do you make of that?”

Trump responded:

Well, I’m shocked. I’m surprised. He’s a very good person and a very good man, and very talented as you know. And he had very high ratings. So, we’re just learning about it almost as we speak. You and I just said, “Wow, that was something, that’s a big one.” I don’t know if it was voluntary, or was it, somebody fired? But I think Tucker’s been terrific. He’s been – especially over the last year or so – he’s been terrific to me.

“There’s a lot of turmoil over there, Fox,” Kelly said. “I mean, [$787 million] they just paid. Why would they get rid of a guy who’s performing–why would somebody do that to their business? Because they’re losing money right now. Their stock has gone down.”

“Well, I was surprised that they made a settlement on that case,” Trump responded. “But the Tucker situation again, you don’t know if it’s a firing. Maybe he left because he wasn’t being given his free rein. He wants free rein, maybe. But I was surprised by it.”





https://twitter.com/i/status/1650672221306896385





